Analysts lower Boston Scientific sales forecast following concerns over impact of Delta variant

Boston Scientific Corp. has said pressure from the Delta variant in the U.S. means it is unlikely to hit the lower end of its current third-quarter sales guidance, which calls for 12% to14% organic growth vs. Q320 and 5% to 7% organic growth vs. Q319. Boston Scientific said it expected to still hit the full year sales guidance of 6% to 7% organic vs. 2019 that it issued on July 27 but would continue to monitor the economic and financial impacts of COVID-19. The company noted that the impact of Delta had been mostly in the NW and SE parts of the U.S. while the impact in EU/APAC region had been more modest.