U.S. patent reform at 10 years

Most impactful aspect of America Invents Act may be fast-track examinations

Patent subject matter eligibility often seems to overshadow the America Invents Act of 2011 of late despite the controversies over inter partes reviews, but patent attorney Robb Roby told BioWorld that the most important provision of the landmark patent reform legislation may be the provision for prioritized examination. In some instances, this fast-track program has led to a grant of patent in substantially less than a year, a feature Roby said provides a critical turn-around for small companies trying to sustain their appeal to venture capitalists.