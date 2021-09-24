BioWorld - Friday, September 24, 2021
Nec extends to AI-driven health care, targets business value of $4.6B by 2030

Sep. 24, 2021
By Gina Lee
Nec Corp. is branching out into new health care and life science businesses, which will make use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies. It is targeting a business value of ¥500 billion (US$4.56 billion) for these new areas by 2030. “Nec already announced this in our Mid-term Management Plan 2025 and is creating this health care and life sciences business to help drive future growth. As to why we chose 2030, it relates back to our Nec 2030VISION outlined in the plan,” an Nec spokesperson told BioWorld.
BioWorld MedTech Artificial intelligence Digital health Asia-Pacific Japan