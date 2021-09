Atmo raises AU$9.6M to progress ingestible capsule for analyzing the gut microbiome

PERTH, Australia – Atmo Biosciences Ltd. has closed an oversubscribed AU$9.6 million (US$7 million) capital raise that will allow it to further develop its gas-sensing capsule for monitoring the health of the gut and the microbiome. Until now, there has not been a diagnostic test that can measure gases in the gut in vivo.