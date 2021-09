Capricor PULs out stops in DMD with CAP-1002, partner sought for phase III

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. CEO Linda Marban said the company’s CAP-1002 for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) should serve as “adjunctive to any of the therapies out there” – a handful are approved – and bring bonus favorable effects on cardiac function that one analyst called “a one-two punch” against the disease.