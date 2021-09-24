BioWorld - Friday, September 24, 2021
After flicker, investor enthusiasm for Candel burns brighter

Sep. 24, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Paul Peter Tak means business. In one very active year, the entrepreneurial president and CEO of Candel Therapeutics Inc., an oncolytic viral immunotherapy company he said was long run as cost-efficient "semi-academic lab,” has hired on a new chief business officer and CFO, recruited a new research advisory board, and led the company to completion of a $79.1 million IPO. Now, ahead of a weekend presentation of data on one of the company's lead candidates for fast-growing brain tumors, shares (NASDAQ:CADL) that dipped post-IPO are again climbing as the company works to develop a slow-growing class of new medicines.
