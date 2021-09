2021 Medtech Conference

Stakeholders anxious for passage of VALID Act to reform FDA regulation of LDTs

The issue of FDA regulation of lab-developed tests (LDTs) has been percolating for a number of years, but the Verifying Leading-edge IVCT development (VALID) Act of 2021 appears to offer the solution. Several stakeholders, including Jeff Allen, president and CEO of Friends of Cancer Research, are eager to see the reforms come through quickly, given the increasingly vital role that tests such as companion diagnostics play in the care of patients facing potentially deadly diseases.