The FDA has approved Abbvie Inc.’s Qulipta (atogepant) to prevent episodic migraine in adults. The oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist is the first specifically developed for preventing migraine. In March, the FDA accepted the NDA for atogepant. The North Chicago-based company said it had expected a decision from the agency sometime in the third quarter of 2021. Abbvie’s first-in-class Ubrelvy (ubrogepant) is already approved for acute migraine. Allergan plc was developing the drug when the approval was made in December 2019. It also is an oral CGRP receptor antagonist first-to-finish among companies developing candidates in the class poised to treat acute migraines, with or without aura. Abbvie acquired Allergan in 2020.

Gene therapy efforts spun out by Amicus into $600M new firm, Caritas

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. disclosed a plan to spin off its gene therapy work by way of the combination with blank-check firm Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp. IV. The new public entity, called Caritas Therapeutics Inc., will be about 36% owned by Amicus, and will launch with about $600 million in funding. Amicus CEO John Crowley will take over the leadership of Caritas, with Bradley Campbell, chief operating officer of Amicus, assuming Crowley’s role there. Along with its renaming to Caritas, which is Latin for compassion, Arya IV will redomicile as a Delaware corporation. Caritas will list on Nasdaq under the ticker SPES, the Latin word for hope.

Astrazeneca shares soar after $500M swoop for rare disease firm Caelum

Astrazeneca plc’s Alexion rare diseases unit has taken an option to buy all remaining equity in Caelum Biosciences Inc., adding a rare disease drug to its pipeline in a deal worth $500 million. At the center of the deal is CAEL-101, a potentially first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to tackle the toxic amyloid deposits that build up in organs of people with the rare disease light chain (AL) amyloidosis. The announcement of Astrazeneca’s first significant acquisition since it bought Alexion this summer for $39 billion sent the Cambridge, U.K.-based firm’s shares (LON:AZN) up more than 3%.

Expansion raises $80M to develop drugs for neurodegenerative disease

Expansion Therapeutics Inc., a company developing oral medicines for severe RNA-mediated diseases based on the work of its scientific founder, Scripps Research professor Matthew Disney, has raised $80 million in a series B financing to identify and advance small-molecule candidates for the potential treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia and various tauopathies. Cormorant Asset Management led the financing.

Takeda’s Alofisel becomes Japan’s first approved allogeneic stem cell therapy with Crohn’s disease nod

Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s Alofisel (darvadstrocel) to treat complex perianal fistulas in patients with non-active or mildly active luminal Crohn’s disease. This marks the first allogeneic stem cell therapy to be green-lighted in the country. The expanded adipose-derived stem cells offer a new option to patients who have failed to respond to at least one existing treatment with the potential of cell-mediated closure for complex perianal fistulas.

Neurological therapies in AD, rare disease, drive stocks; index up 6%

With new therapeutics under FDA review for migraine, Alzheimer’s disease and seizures, and several rare disease gene therapies in development, stocks included in BioWorld’s Neurological Index are tracking 6.09% ahead for the year. Both the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up as well, by 7.09% and 12.07%, respectively. Prothena Corp. plc remains the biggest gainer, with shares (NASDAQ:PRTHA) up nearly 500% for the year, while Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s stock (ATXI) has fallen by 74% and represents the biggest decliner. A total of eight index companies have risen this year, while nine are down.

Lawmakers: Critical data missing on breakthrough infections

When the White House COVID-19 Response Team announced its booster program in August, it justified broad use of a third vaccine dose with antibody studies and real-world data from Israel. It also provided a few cohort studies in the U.S., but no data on the total number of breakthrough infections occurring in the country. That’s because the CDC stopped tracking breakthrough infections that didn’t result in hospitalization or death May 1. Now, inquiring lawmakers want to know why. As a result of the CDC’s decision, “we do not have a full understanding of the total number and characteristics of all the breakthrough infections that are occurring across the U.S.,” the Republican leadership of the House Energy and Commerce Committee said in a Sept. 28 letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

FDA offers RWE guidance in drug development

As part of its real-world evidence (RWE) program, the U.S. FDA is issuing a draft guidance on using electronic health records (EHRs) and medical claims data in clinical trials to support a drug’s safety and effectiveness. Health-related data from those sources has been widely used in drug safety studies, but now it’s being proposed more and more for effectiveness studies, the FDA said. Expanding on a 2013 guidance on using electronic health care data in pharmacoepidemiologic studies, the new draft discusses three key considerations: appropriate selection of data sources, development and validation of definitions for study design elements, and data provenance and quality.

FDA draft for investigator safety reporting offers little detail on combo product studies

The FDA unveiled a draft guidance addressing the responsibilities of clinical investigators for safety reporting for investigational drugs and devices, a novel attempt to combine the disparate adverse event reporting timelines for investigational drugs and devices. However, the related discussion for studies of combination products is relegated entirely to a footnote, which fails to reconcile the differences in reporting deadlines for the drug and device components of a combination product.

