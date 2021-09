Astrazeneca shares soar after $500M swoop for rare disease firm Caelum

Astrazeneca plc’s Alexion rare diseases unit has taken an option to buy all remaining equity in Caelum Biosciences Inc., adding a rare disease drug to its pipeline in a deal worth $500 million. At the center of the deal is CAEL-101, a potentially first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to tackle the toxic amyloid deposits that build up in organs of people with the rare disease light chain amyloidosis.