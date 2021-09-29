India going digital to tackle health issues

India is turning to digital means in a bid to manage illnesses within its borders, with both public and private corporations getting in on the action. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS), a public medical institute in the state of Delhi, has developed two mobile apps for patients with chronic mental illness and their caregivers. The first app is Shaksham, for patients with chronic mental illness, while another, called Disha, will be for patients who are undergoing their first such episode of symptoms.