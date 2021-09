2021 Medtech Conference

Lack of notified bodies plagues impending rollout of Europe’s IVD regulations

The EU’s Medical Device Regulation is now in full implementation mode, but the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) won’t kick in until May 2022. Oliver Bisazza, director general of Medtech Europe, said that only six notified bodies are currently certified to review IVDs under the new regulatory framework, a predicament which suggests that many these tests will never again be available to patients.