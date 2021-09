Independent study confirms AI-assisted colonoscopies reduce rate of missed lesions

Shanghai Wision AI Co. Ltd. (Wision AI) has shared positive data from a first-of-its-kind study on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) computer-aided polyp detection (CADe) system during colorectal cancer screening in a U.S. patient population. Published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, it marks the world’s first external independent randomized controlled trial of AI in the medical field conducted in the U.S.