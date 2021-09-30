BioWorld - Thursday, September 30, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
2021 Medtech Conference

Courts often bar defense from raising FDA-related questions in product liability litigation

Sep. 30, 2021
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
Jury trials for product liability litigation are not always the last stop for these lawsuits, but courts are more frequently banning device makers from presenting evidence related to premarket filings in these proceedings. One example of this was the pelvic mesh trial of McGinnis v. Bard, in which the trial judge allowed the plaintiff to make nearly two dozen references to the FDA without allowing rebuttal from counsel for the defense, thus biasing a jury that awarded the plaintiff $68 million without hearing the entirety of the evidence.
BioWorld MedTech U.S. Court FDA