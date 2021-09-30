2021 Medtech Conference

Courts often bar defense from raising FDA-related questions in product liability litigation

Jury trials for product liability litigation are not always the last stop for these lawsuits, but courts are more frequently banning device makers from presenting evidence related to premarket filings in these proceedings. One example of this was the pelvic mesh trial of McGinnis v. Bard, in which the trial judge allowed the plaintiff to make nearly two dozen references to the FDA without allowing rebuttal from counsel for the defense, thus biasing a jury that awarded the plaintiff $68 million without hearing the entirety of the evidence.