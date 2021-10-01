DUBLIN – After a COVID-19-fueled funding bonanza, European biotechnology appears to have reverted to the mean in the second half of this year. Firms engaged in drug development raised a total of $1.886 billion in disclosed transactions during the third quarter (Q3) of 2021. That represents a 44% fall on the total raised in Q2, which was itself down 46% on the Q1 total. The sector has raised a total of $11.44 billion so far this year, meaning that last year’s highwater mark of $12.682 billion is still within reach – but only just. The funding momentum appears to have stalled for now.

Merck’s surprise antiviral trial win could unleash $10B COVID-19 blockbuster

Merck & Co. Inc. and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics Inc. are planning a U.S. emergency filing for potentially the first oral antiviral for COVID-19, after a phase III trial showed molnupiravir cut risk of hospitalization or death by around 50%. Molnupiravir, which is taken twice daily for five days, has been described as a “game-changer” in COVID-19 by one analyst, offering a potentially more convenient alternative to Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Veklury (remdesivir), which is injected. Merck struggled to make progress early in the pandemic and axed its vaccines and another antiviral development project earlier this year, but it could make a major comeback in the coming years if molnupiravir makes it past regulators.

Biopharma’s 1,001 creations cornering cruel(la) COVID

When the SARS-CoV-2 virus first emerged in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2020, the knee-jerk reaction by biopharma researchers was to make the best vaccines and therapeutics possible and to do so quickly. Since then, the number of those that have entered development has reached 1,001, more than for any other viral infection aside from HIV. Even with several authorized candidates in the arsenal, the careless and cruel COVID-19 disease has created an ongoing battle with emerging variants, including the widely circulating Delta variant. As the world struggles to reach herd immunity, the numbers of cases and deaths continue to rise. According to the World Health Organization, there are now 233.14 million confirmed cases and 4.77 million deaths worldwide from COVID-19. About 6.14 billion vaccine doses have been administered. In the U.S., confirmed cases have reached 42.97 million and deaths are at 688,099. According to the CDC, about 184.5 million Americans ages 12 and older are fully vaccinated, representing 65.1% of the population.

COVID-19 controversies: A confluence of conflicting information

More than 21 months since the SARS-CoV-2 virus was first identified in Wuhan, China, the questions just keep coming, and the longer they go unanswered, the more divisive the opinions become. Controversies over the efficacy of current vaccines, over whether boosters are necessary for the general population, over the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for young children, over how to distribute the shrinking supply of highly effective monoclonal antibodies, and over how the wretched virus originated in the first place – all of these looming questions have created a firestorm of uncertainty that will not stop burning. It has amounted to a power struggle among government agencies, Congress, and the White House, and between global leaders representing the rich and the poor. Everyone wants the pandemic to end. But the road to normalcy is hazy at best.

IDH1 mutations affect antitumor immunity in glioma

Low-grade gliomas with mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) produced and secreted higher levels of the cytokine granulocyte colony-stimulating factor than other glioma types, which improved their antitumor immune response in animal models. The work, which appeared in the Sept. 30, 2021, issue of Science Advances, could lead to new therapeutic approaches to IDH1-mutated tumors.

Also in the news

Amolyt, Anpac, Apellis, Arcutis, Beximco, Biofrontera, Biontech, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Dyne, Eli Lilly, Exscientia, Gyroscope, Humanigen, Infant Bacterial, Kite, Merck, Minovia, Monterey Bio Acquisition, Neurobo, Omeros, Ose Immunotherapeutics, Precigen Actobio, Ridgeback, Roivant Sciences, Sanofi Bangladesh, Stada, Trevi, Ultimovacs, Xbrane