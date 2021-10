Genetika+ happily nabs $10M in series A to personalize antidepressant selection

A series A fundraising round lifted the mood at Genetikaplus Ltd. (Genetika+), raking in $10 million, a healthy 33% more than the initial target of $7.5 million. Proceeds from the round will go to fund trials of the Jerusalem-based company’s “brain-in-a-dish” technology for evaluating the best antidepressant for each patient. Greybird Ventures led the round, with participation by Meron Capital, Jumpspeed Ventures and Sapir Venture Partners.