BioWorld - Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Method for identifying neural circuits that cause depression may lead to tailored therapies

Oct. 4, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – Fixed and constant deep brain stimulation has been successful in treating Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy, but heterogeneity in individual response means that despite promise, clinical studies in serious depression have to date delivered inconsistent results. U.S. researchers have now developed a method for identifying the neural circuits underlying symptoms of depression in individual patients and applied this to deliver tailored therapy, using a commercially available device to stimulate the brain when these circuits are activated.
