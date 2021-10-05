Francis Collins, perhaps one of the U.S.’ biggest cheerleaders for the promise of medical science, announced Oct. 5 that he will be ending his 12-year tenure as NIH director by the end of the year, but he won’t be hanging up his lab coat. Known for his “show-and-tell” technology presentations at congressional budget hearings, the 71-year-old Collins will continue to lead his research lab at the NIH’s National Human Genome Research Institute. “It has been an incredible privilege to lead this great agency for more than a decade. . . . I fundamentally believe, however, that no single person should serve in the position too long, and that it’s time to bring in a new scientist to lead the NIH into the future,” Collins said in announcing his retirement as head of the agency. His tenure as NIH director has spanned a dozen years and three administrations, both Democratic and Republican, and is nearly twice as long as that of any previous director.

Exo is a go for a $78M series B

Exo Therapeutics Inc. completed an oversubscribed series B financing for $78 million allowing the small-molecule company to continue developing therapies for treating cancer and inflammation. Exo’s pipeline, created from its Exosight platform, has preclinical candidates that bind exosites, which are distal binding pockets for reprogramming enzyme activity. The exosite drugs include structural and computational biology, protein engineering and DNA-encoded libraries. Nextech Invest, a new investor in the Cambridge, Mass.-based company, led the round along with BVF Partners LP, Samsara Biocapital, Morningside and Casdin Capital. Existing investors Newpath Partners, Novartis Venture Fund, CRV and 6 Dimensions Capital also chipped in. The new round builds on Exo’s $25 million series A completed in December.

Strüngmann family, MIG Capital lead $75M series B round at Iomx Therapeutics

DUBLIN – Iomx Therapeutics AG raised €65 million (US$75.4 million) in a series B round, which will enable it to move its lead immuno-oncology program into the clinic. The funding will also allow it to take a second program into IND-enabling studies and to back-fill its pipeline with additional programs. The company has secured the backing of an investor with the deepest pockets in German biotech. Athos Service GmbH, an investment vehicle owned by the Strüngmann family, co-led the series B round, along with MIG Capital AG. The same combination were early backers of Biontech AG, now Germany’s – and indeed Europe’s – flagship biotech company.

Financings slow in Q3, but 2021 still gets a medal

Like an overzealous Olympic runner, impressive and strong at the start of the race, but dropping the pace with each subsequent lap, biopharma financings in 2021 grabbed headlines in the early months of the year, but they have significantly slowed down since then. The first quarter (Q1) raised a total of $38.2 billion, the highest amount on record for a Q1, but the amount dropped by 13% to $33.28 billion in the second quarter (Q2), and it fell another 33% to $22.3 billion in the third quarter (Q3). Regardless, Q2 is second only to 2020 figures and Q3 is third to 2020 and 2015. While financings are losing speed, they are significantly higher than all other years, aside from 2020. Altogether, the first nine months of 2021 has posted $93.79 billion through 1,223 financings, Compared with this point in 2020, the total is 10% shy in terms of the value, but 5% more in terms of the volume. Last year, $104.09 billion was recorded from 1,165 completed financings in the first three quarters.

Sumitomo’s Sunovion and Otsuka sign $890M worldwide development collaboration deal for four neuropsychiatric compounds

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd., its U.S.-based subsidiary, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have inked a global collaboration agreement to jointly advance four new compounds for serious neuropsychiatric conditions. Sunovion granted Otsuka rights to jointly develop and commercialize the four compounds worldwide. In return, Sunovion will receive an up-front payment of $270 million, up to $620 million in development milestone payments for the agents, with the potential for more depending on additional indications. It could also receive sales milestones from Otsuka.

Adcom to balance trial limitations with unmet need

After nearly 20 years in development, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s antiviral drug, maribavir, will get its day before the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee Oct. 7. During the course of its development, the drug’s indication has morphed from a prophylaxis to a treatment of resistant or refractory cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in both solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients. In its briefing document for the adcom, the FDA noted “significant limitations” in the two trials being used to support maribavir’s new drug application, but it also pointed out the “considerable unmet need for antiviral drugs” to treat CMV infections.

Depression's doldrums linked to diagnostic duality at ECNP

"My fondest hope is that maybe depression and other mental health disorders may be diagnosed by underlying cause, rather than categorized dualistically," Edward Bullmore, director of the Wolfson Brain Imaging Centre, and head of the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, told his audience at the European Congress of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP). "I think it's much more aligned with the way that the rest of medicine has been working for some time." In his plenary, Bullmore focused on inflammation as one particular pathway to depression. The evidence for an association between depression and inflammation, he said, is by now incontrovertible.

Takeda secures ex-U.S. rights to JCR Pharma’s Hunter syndrome treatment

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. and JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. have negotiated a geographically focused licensing deal to develop and commercialize JR-141, a potential therapy for mucopolysaccharidosis type II, also known as Hunter syndrome. Takeda will get exclusive rights to commercialize the I.V.-administered treatment outside of the U.S, including Canada, Europe and other regions. Japan and some other Asia-Pacific countries were excluded from the license. In exchange, JCR will receive an up-front payment of undisclosed value and is eligible to receive additional development and commercial milestones as well as tiered royalties on potential sales.

Also in the news

