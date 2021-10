Maribavir adcom a long time coming

After nearly 20 years in development, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s antiviral drug, maribavir, will get its day before the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee Oct. 7. During the course of its development by various companies, the drug’s indication has morphed from a prophylaxis to a treatment of resistant or refractory cytomegalovirus infection in both solid organ and hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients.