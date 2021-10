2021 Life Sciences Baltics

Lithuania’s growing life sciences sector spotlighted at Life Sciences Baltics conference

It may be a small country, but Lithuania has lofty ambitions. The Baltic country is emerging as one of Europe’s rising life science stars, with annual growth of 22% and targeting 5% of its GDP to be generated by the life sciences sector in 2030. Export of medical devices has also doubled since 2008, with majority of the country’s production reaching the U.K., France, Russia, Spain and the U.S.