Innerscope acquires Ihear, expands direct-to-consumer hearing aid platform

Innerscope Hearing Technologies Inc. acquired the assets and operations of Ihear Medical Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The deal significantly boosts Innerscope’s position in the emerging market of direct-to-consumer and over-the-counter hearing products, an important development in the run-up to the FDA’s expected release next month of new regulations for hearing aids that can be sold in stores without a prescription.