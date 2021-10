FDA retains pre-inspection features in final rule for de novo petitions

The FDA’s final rule for the de novo petition process took nearly three years to wrap up, a timeline likely extended by the COVID-19 pandemic, but the final rule retains some controversial features seen in the 2018 draft. Among these is a provision for FDA inspections before determining whether to grant the petition, a provision that was blasted by multiple commenters as extra-statutory and a needless source of drag on these applications.