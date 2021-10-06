Voyager Therapeutics Inc. is getting $30 million up front in a potential $630 million deal with Pfizer Inc., the company’s first since its shift to a next-generation AAV gene therapy platform earlier this year. Pfizer gains access to Voyager’s AAV capsids, generated from its RNA-driven TRACER screening technology, for potential use with two transgenes targeting neurologic and cardiovascular disorders. Shares of Voyager (NASDAQ:VYGR), which had tanked over the past year following the loss of two lucrative partnerships and a clinical hold on its first-generation gene therapy, were trading up by more than 40% at midday.

Retrotope looks to FDA for guidance in ultra-rare pediatric dystrophy

Phase II/III data from privately held Retrotope Inc.’s study of treating infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy with RT-001 showed statistically significant improvements in overall survival and progression free survival as compared to control. Improvements were also found in the primary efficacy endpoint, though that outcome did not reach statistical significance. Los Altos, Calif.-based Retrotope is the only company currently in the clinic studying the ultra-rare and fatal neurological disorder. The company said it plans to submit a pre-NDA meeting request with the FDA to talk about next steps for RT-001, an isotopically stabilized, synthetic linoleic acid that has the agency’s rare pediatric disease designation.

UK drug discoverer Exscientia hits the big time with oversized Nasdaq IPO

Exscientia plc has raised $510.4 million in an upsized IPO on the U.S. Nasdaq and private funding round, as it pushes forward with its artificial intelligence-based drug discovery mission. The Oxford, UK-based company is making a name for itself in drug discovery and aims to out-license its candidates to other companies, as well as saving some for its own pipeline.

Synthetic lethality making strides as Viracta kicks off phase Ib/II trial with HDAC inhibitor nanatinostat

Viracta Therapeutics Inc.’s launch of a phase Ib/II trial with nanatinostat is bringing attention to the burgeoning field of synthetic lethality. The experiment, in patients with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-positive recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV-positive solid tumors, is testing nanatinostat in combination with the antiviral valganciclovir alone and in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.). Nanatinostat is an oral histone deacetylase inhibitor meant to trigger the expression of genes on EBV-positive cancer cells so that valganciclovir can find and destroy them. San Diego-based Viracta is also pursuing the inducible synthetic lethality approach in other virus-related cancers such as gastric carcinoma. Shares of Viracta (NASDAQ:VIRX) were trading midday at $7.61, down 6 cents.

Challenges to drug patents would be more common under new legislation

The America Invents Act is barely 10 years old, but a bipartisan pair of U.S. senators have proposed patent reform legislation that would amplify the use of the inter partes review process to challenge an existing patent. There are several critical features of the new legislation, but Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) said the legislation would relieve the problem of poor-quality drug patents that “drive up the costs of prescription drugs.”

Brii Bio shares interim data on neutralizing antibody cocktail for SARS-CoV-2

Brii Biosciences Ltd. shared interim data from a phase III trial of its neutralizing monoclonal antibody combination therapy for SARS-CoV-2, BRII-196/BRII-198, that showed a 78% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death in patients receiving single dose of the cocktail. The data were presented during an oral late-breaker presentation at the IDWeek 2021 annual meeting.

Needed: New U.S. goal to prevent Alzheimer’s

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators added their voice to that of nearly 200 national organizations and experts in calling for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to establish an “ambitious national goal” to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and to develop a plan to achieve that goal. In a recent letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, the senators noted that “a significant percentage of dementia could be delayed – and in some cases prevented – by early intervention.” The letter cited studies indicating that 40% of dementia cases are potentially preventable by addressing risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, depression, physical inactivity, smoking, hearing loss and traumatic brain injury.

Boehringer ordered to give 340B discounts to contract pharmacies

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH is the latest drug company to come into the cross hairs of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) over its restrictions on giving 340B drug discounts to contract pharmacies. After reviewing Boehringer’s 340B policy and complaints submitted by “covered entities” claiming eligibility for the steep discounts, HRSA determined that the pharma company’s actions violate the 340B statute and, thus, have resulted in overcharges to contract pharmacies. In an Oct. 4 letter to the company, HRSA demanded that Boehringer immediately provide the discounts to contract pharmacies and credit or refund all overcharges.

MHRA cautions on Xeljanz use

The U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) joined the JAK inhibitor pile-on Oct. 6 with new measures to reduce the risk of major heart problems and malignancies in people taking Pfizer Inc.’s Xeljanz (tofacitinib).

Also in the news

4D Molecular, Acer, Aim, Allergan, Apexigen, Astrazeneca, Caelum, Cassava, Cocrystal, Covicept, Dialectic, Elicio, Entera, Eurobio, Fortress, Gemini, Intellia, Landos, Legacy, Lexicon, Lumen, Monterey, Mosaic, MPM, Neurobo, Pfizer, Pharmather, Phoenix, Precirix, Q-State, RDIF, Relief, Rheacell, Strongbridge, Surrozen, Takeda, Tenax, Vaxart, Xenon, Xeris