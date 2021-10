Orthopedic SMEs to benefit from Numalogics, Sawbones partnership agreement

TORONTO – Numalogics Inc. has entered a partnership deal with Sawbones Inc. to develop computational modeling and simulation software for small and medium sized orthopedic manufacturers. Adding Montreal-based Numalogics’ computational simulation software to Seattle-based Sawbones’ biomechanical test line is intended to help customers optimize their orthopedic device designs more quickly and efficiently. The software is expected to be market ready in 2022.