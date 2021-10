Challenges to drug, device patents would be more common under new legislation

The America Invents Act (AIA) is barely 10 years old, but a bipartisan pair of U.S. senators have proposed patent reform legislation that would amplify the use of the inter partes review (IPR) process to challenge an existing patent. There are several critical features of the new legislation, but Sens. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) said the legislation would relieve the problem of poor-quality drug patents that “drive up the costs of prescription drugs.”