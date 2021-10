Boston Scientific acquires cardiology business from Baylis for $1.75B

Boston Scientific Corp. agreed to acquire the Baylis Medical Company Inc.’s cardiology business, Baylis Medical Co., for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion, subject to closing adjustments. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Baylis Medical Technologies, which focuses on radiology and neurosurgery, is not part of the deal and will remain a separate entity.