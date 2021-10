Intergalactic Therapeutics hits ‘engage’ with $75M for DNA gene therapy tech

Intergalactic Therapeutics Inc. is aiming for the stars with a nonviral gene therapy platform, backed with $75 million in series A financing from life sciences venture capital firm Apple Tree Partners. While management are tongue in cheek about the name of the company, they are serious about their mission to produce a next generation of gene therapies that overcome the issues associated with marketed adeno-associated virus-based products.