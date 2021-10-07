Centogene and Twist Bioscience team up to develop rare disease tests

Centogene NV and Twist Bioscience Corp. are linking up to develop custom assay kits for rare disease testing. The companies said the collaboration aims to make genetic tests more accessible to rare disease patients. Financial details were not disclosed. Centogene, which dubs itself the “rare disease company” is positioning to be a frontrunner in the testing market. The global rare disease genetic testing market size was valued at $812.3 million in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 10.9% from 2020 to 2027.