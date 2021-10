Brainscope and Syncthink speed concussion assessment without CT

Two innovators in the concussion assessment space have advanced their products with new funding and new clearances. Brainscope Co. Inc. secured $35 million in capital through an intellectual property-based funding arrangement with Aon plc to expand access to and develop new applications for its EEG-based product. Syncthink Inc. received a second FDA clearance for its Eye-Sync platform for mild traumatic brain injury diagnosis.