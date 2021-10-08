Less than two weeks after Japan’s MHLW became the first regulatory agency to clear avacopan for anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, the FDA followed suit, clearing the oral, small-molecule C5aR antagonist for use an adjunctive treatment of adults with the two main forms of the rare autoimmune renal disease, granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), in combination with standard therapy. Developer Chemocentryx Inc. expects the drug, branded Tavneos, to be available to clinicians and patients in the next few weeks. News of the approval sent shares of Chemocentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) up more than 80% at midday.

Relay’s interim data shows RLY-4008 selectively inhibits FGFR2

New interim data from Relay Therapeutics Inc. suggest that the oral small molecule RLY-4008, which is designed to elicit responses across a broad spectrum of resistance mutations and in multiple tumor types, selectively inhibited FGFR2 that isn’t limited by off-target toxicities of hyperphosphatemia (FGFR1) and diarrhea (FGFR4). The data showed all the study’s pan-FGFR treatment-naïve FGFR2 fusion positive cholangiocarcinoma patients had tumor shrinkage. Three participants had confirmed partial responses. The study is in patients with FGFR2-altered cholangiocarcinoma and other solid tumors. The company said it plans to select a once-daily recommended phase II study dose and initiate expansion cohorts prior to the end of 2021. The data were presented at the plenary session of the American Association for Cancer Research virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The conference continues through Oct. 10.

A long line of royalty: the credit scheme that powers biotech

The biopharma industry is full of amazing ideas but getting funding for them and turning them into medicines for the real world is a huge challenge. As anyone in the industry knows, getting investors to back your company can be as challenging as getting the science to work and can take a significant amount of the company’s time and effort. But for those companies lucky enough to have an income stream from a royalty on a pharmaceutical product, one way to overcome this challenge is to sell it or borrow against it to get a lump sum that can fund further development. While it might look like selling the family silver the big advantage of this approach is that it also hedges against the risk that the royalty may dwindle or dry up in the future as patents expire or stronger competitors emerge.

Pyxis, Theseus star in latest wave of biopharma IPOs

Highlighting 2021's clear trajectory toward record IPO territory, Oct. 8 brought upsized market debuts for both Pyxis Oncology Inc. and Cognition Therapeutics Inc., raising $168 million and $45.2 million, respectively. The IPOs rounded out a week in which Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. raised $160 million in an upsized offering and Abbisko Cayman Ltd. priced a Hong Kong IPO expected to begin trading Oct. 13. The deals built on an already bountiful Q3 for biopharma companies in which they raised the year’s total IPO proceeds so far to $18.13 billion in a record 110 market debuts.

Medlab reformulates cannabinoid pain drug into synthetic as it progresses to phase III

PERTH, Australia – After meeting with the FDA, Medlab Clinical Ltd. is reformulating its cannabinoid pain product into a synthetic formulation because the agency indicated it was more likely to register a synthetic compared to a botanic. Once the reformulation is completed, the product known as Nanabis will re-enter clinical development in phase III as a fully synthetic, non-opioid pain relief drug. Nanabis is an oro-buccal spray-administered tetrahydrocannabinol/cannabidiol combination designed for use as a monotherapy for managing opioid-requiring bone pain due to metastatic cancer.

Third ADC candidate with Synaffix’s tech enters clinic as Miracogen kicks off phase I

It looks like Shanghai Miracogen Inc.’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) partnership with Synaffix BV is paying off as MRG-004A, an ADC designed to treat solid tumors, has entered a U.S. phase I/II trial to treat solid tumors. It marks the third ADC candidate developed with Oss, the Netherlands-based Synaffix's Glycoconnect technology that has entered clinical development.

