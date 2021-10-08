Proteomics platform developer Isoplexis looks to raise $125M in IPO

Isoplexis Corp. has debuted on the Nasdaq, pricing its initial public offering of 8.3 million common shares at $15.00 per share. Shares of the proteomics platform developer (NASDAQ:ISO) were trading slightly under at $13 following the listing. The offering is expected to close on Oct. 12, 2021. The Branford, Conn.-based company is aiming to raise $125 million from the public market to accelerate commercialization of its cell analysis platforms. The single-cell proteomics systems are automated, benchtop products designed to reduce therapeutic development timelines.