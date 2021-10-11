Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) climbed 84.7% by midday after the FDA removed a full clinical hold on studies of the company's experimental blood cancer candidate, rusfertide. Triggered by a finding of malignant skin tumors in preclinical tests of the drug, the September action pushed company shares down more than 70%. Shares have now recovered more than a third of the ground lost earlier. "Going forward, we have established a few cancer surveillance rules in the interest of patient safety, including new stopping rules and have augmented regular dermatological examinations," said Protagonist President and CEO Dinesh Patel.

For $427M, Flexion will become Pacira’s

Pacira Biosciences Inc. will add to its core non-opioid-based therapies business by buying Flexion Therapeutics Inc. for $427 million. That brings Zilretta for treating osteoarthritis knee pain, an injectable non-opioid that’s already FDA approved in addition being in a phase II study for treating shoulder osteoarthritis, into Pacira’s fold. Tampa, Fla.-based Pacira said it intends to buy all Flexion’s outstanding shares for $8.50 each plus a non-tradeable contingent value right entitling Flexion stockholders up to another $8 per share in cash if certain sales and regulatory milestones are met. The companies said they expect the transaction to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Burlington, Mass.-based Flexion shares (NASDAQ:FLXN) had jumped 62% upward at midday on the news

Supernus buyout sends Adamas stock on rocket ride; $400M plus CVRs

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) were trading midday at $8, up $3.40 or 73% on word of the takeover by Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $8.10 per share in cash (about $400 million), payable at closing, plus two non-tradable contingent value rights (CVR) collectively worth up to $1 per share in cash (about $50 million). The first CVR, worth 50 cents per share, is payable upon achieving net sales of Adamas’ Gocovri (amantadine) of $150 million in any four consecutive quarters between closing and the end of 2024. The second, also worth 50 cents per share, would be collected upon achieving net sales of Gocovri of $225 million in any four consecutive quarters between closing and the end of 2025. The deal is expected to close in late fourth quarter 2021 or in early first quarter 2022. Adamas, of Emeryville, Calif., gained its first approval of Gocovri from the FDA in August 2017 for dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease. Shares of Rockville, Md.-based Supernus (NASDAQ:SUPN) were trading at $27.35, up 98 cents.

Idorsia stock clipped by phase III miss in Fabry disease

DUBLIN – Shares in Idorsia Ltd. were off almost 4% Monday on news that lucerastat missed the primary endpoint of the Modify phase III trial in Fabry disease. The double-blinded, placebo-controlled study, which recruited 118 adult patients, was designed to evaluate the effect of lucerastat on neuropathic pain.

AZ preps filings for long-lasting COVID antibody cocktail, as EMA reviews Regeneron’s rival

Cambridge, U.K.-based Astrazeneca plc has new data from its long-acting COVID-19 antibody combination, AZD7442, which could provide protection for up to a year. Latest data show the intramuscularly injected drug achieved a statistically significant reduction in severe COVID-19 or death compared to placebo in non-hospitalized patients with mild-to-moderate symptomatic disease. The top-line results from the phase III TACKLE trial follow the findings of the phase III PROVENT trial in August, which showed the combination could be used as a preventive measure. Together, the results mean that AZD-7442 is the only long-acting antibody combination that can both prevent the disease and treat COVID.

Enzyvant wins FDA approval for congenital athymia therapy Rethymic

Nearly two years after confronting an initial complete response letter, Enzyvant Therapeutics Inc. has won FDA approval for a unique treatment for children born without a thymus, an ultra-rare condition leaving them deeply disadvantaged in fighting infections. The product, to be marketed as Rethymic, is the first thymus tissue product approved in the U.S.

