Chinese med-tech firms rush for Hong Kong IPOs despite poor recent performance in the market

Chinese med-tech firms are still flocking to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange despite recent disappointing performances. One of these companies is Shanghai Microport Medbot (Group) Co. Ltd., which is looking to raise up to $1 billion in a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO). Proceeds from the listing will be used for the R&D and commercialization of its core product Toumai Laparoscopic Surgical Robot.