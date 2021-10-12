Duration of spinal study follow-up may be tweaked after FDA workshop

The term of follow-up in clinical studies is the subject of massive speculation at FDA advisory hearings, but a recent FDA workshop suggests the agency may adjust its expectations, depending on the device. Darrell Brodke, of the University of Utah, said on a recent spinal device workshop that the two-year endpoint in some spinal device studies struck him as somewhat arbitrary, adding that a longer duration of follow-up is necessary to capture some device failures, but that two years is perhaps overly long where some other outcomes measures are concerned.