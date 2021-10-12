Mindmaze scores big with $125M for gamified neurotherapeutics platform

Mindmaze SA raised $125 million in a debt financing round led by Albacore Capital Group to expand its virtual reality-based digital neurotherapeutics platform. Total funding for Mindmaze now exceeds $235.7 million to date. Investors include the Hinduja Group, Venture Kick, the Foundation for Technological Innovation, and Leonardo DiCaprio. The Mindmaze platform assesses and restores cognitive and motor function in individuals who have sustained neural injuries or impairment from degeneration and aging.