Should Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine be a two-dose series? While not directly asked, that question seems to lurk between the lines of the FDA’s briefing document for the Oct. 15 meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. The agency refers to J&J’s proposed second dose as a “booster,” but it isn’t asking the committee the questions it posed for the Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc.-Biontech SE boosters. Instead, it wants the adcom to advise on whether the second J&J dose should be administered two months or six months following the first shot. The agency noted that, more than 28 days out from inoculation, the efficacy of the single-dose J&J vaccine was about 66% – much lower than that of the other two vaccines, which include a second dose within three to four weeks of the first dose as part of the primary regimen.

Immusoft, Takeda in potential $900M+ rare metabolic disease deal

In its first big pharma deal since it was founded around a cell programming technology in 2009, Immusoft Corp. signed Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to a research collaboration and license option agreement that could bring in more than $900 million in option fees and milestones. Immusoft also gets an undisclosed up-front fee and research funding support from Takeda, and the two will work to develop cell therapies using Immusoft’s Immune System Programming platform, targeting rare inherited metabolic disorders with CNS manifestations and complications. For Takeda, it’s the just the latest move in the cell and gene therapy space this month, following recent deals with Poseida Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Intellia, Sparingvision see new paths to ophthalmology market in partnership

LONDON – Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is to receive 10% of the equity in Sparingvision as part of a deal giving the French ophthalmology specialist certain exclusive rights to in vivo CRISPR/Cas9 technologies in the treatment of ocular diseases. The equity is in lieu of an up-front payment and will give Sparingvision access to Intellia’s genome editing tools for up to three ocular targets, while opening up the ophthalmology market for Intellia.

ECTRIMS opens: Biogen MS therapies do not reduce antibody responses

Biogen Inc. opened the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis virtual meeting with data showing those treated with its multiple sclerosis (MS) therapies have an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination. Preliminary results of a study of blood samples from participants in the U.S., Germany and Spain taken 28 to 90 days after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose suggest anti-CD20 and sphingosine 1-phosphate therapies may reduce antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination. However, in all other classes evaluated, including Biogen’s MS therapies, the antibody response to vaccination was consistent with the response of patients who were not treated with an MS disease-modifying therapy.

Hansoh and Olix ink $450M+ liver-focused siRNA therapeutics deal for greater China

In a deal that could be worth more than $450 million, Olix Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. have agreed to discover, develop, and commercialize siRNA therapeutics for various liver-based targets implicated in cardiovascular, metabolic, and other indications. China-based Hansoh will pay Suwon, South-Korea-based Olix an initial up-front payment of $6.5 million for the exclusive greater China commercial rights to therapies developed as part of the deal. The latter also stands to rake in as much as $450 million plus royalties based on key milestones and will retain rights to any covered products outside the deal’s covered region. The partnership is Olix’s first platform deal with a large pharmaceutical company.

Khondrion heading for pivotal trial as mitochondrial disease competition mounts

Mitochondrial disease, where the tiny energy factories in cells aren’t functioning properly, can have devastating and sometimes fatal consequences. As there are no approved treatments, patients rely on strategies such as strict diets and conserving energy to try and control symptoms that can affect organs including the brain, kidneys, muscles, pancreas and heart. Netherlands-based biotech Khondrion B.V. is one of a group of companies that is making progress against this group of rare inherited conditions that affects around one in every 4,000 people.

Aum Biosciences closes $27M series A financing for targeted cancer drugs

Aum Biosciences Pte. Ltd., a company developing targeted cancer therapies, has closed a $27 million series A funding round. The Singapore-based company plans to use the proceeds to advance clinical development of its portfolio with immediate initiation of two phase II programs for MNK and TRK inhibitors. “The phase II trials will be global trials, held at sites across Asia, Europe and the U.S.,” Vishal Doshi, CEO and co-founder of Aum Biosciences, told BioWorld. The financing was led by private equity funds including Singapore-based Everlife Holdings Pte Ltd and the health sciences investment firm Sprim Global investments Pte Ltd.

Also in the news

