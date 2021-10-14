Newco news

Khondrion heading for pivotal trial as mitochondrial disease competition mounts

Mitochondrial disease, where the tiny energy factories in cells aren’t functioning properly, can have devastating and sometimes fatal consequences. As there are no approved treatments, patients rely on strategies such as strict diets and conserving energy to try and control symptoms that can affect organs including the brain, kidneys, muscles, pancreas and heart. Netherlands-based biotech Khondrion BV is one of a group of companies that is making progress against this group of rare inherited conditions that affects around one in every 4,000 people.