Alpha Dart system lands breakthrough designation for GBM treatment

Alpha Tau Ltd. has secured a second breakthrough device designation for its Alpha Dart radiation treatment for solid cancer tumors. The FDA has granted the Jerusalem-based company’s technology a designation for the treatment of patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive malignant brain tumor. GBM has an average five-year survival rate of less than 10% and is the most common malignant tumor of the brain or central nervous system. According to the designation, the Alpha Dart system can be used to treat recurrent GBM as an adjunct to standard medical therapies or as a standalone therapy after standard medical therapies have been exhausted.