Rectify raises a $100M series A to restore ABC transporters

Jonathan Moore, who was employee No. 36 when he came to Vertex Inc. in 1990 and ended up spending the next 28 years at the company, realized he wasn’t done with his work in ATP-binding cassette (ABC) transporters and has now formed Rectify Pharmaceuticals Inc. The new company just closed on a $100 million series A financing to fund development of a pipeline of therapies to restore ABC transporter function for treating genetic diseases.