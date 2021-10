Too early to say ‘WEE1,’ but strides made in validating approach to cancer

Recent news that The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is teaming up with Schrödinger Inc. to work on the latter’s WEE1 inhibitor – along with data disclosed at the 2021 meeting of the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) – shone a light on the gatekeeper checkpoint kinase, which a number of players are busy exploring, though nothing in the class has been approved so far.