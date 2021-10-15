Q3 on top with strong med-tech M&As and record deal volume

The speed at which the med-tech industry is completing mergers and acquisitions in 2021 is something quite contrary to the typical slowdown seen when the financing window is open wide. But yet, a total of 477 M&As valued at $109.18 billion have closed in the first three quarters this year, more in volume and value than for each of the previous three years, and during what appears to be the second best year on record for financings. The sector has already raised $42 billion. On the other hand, the lack of disclosed terms continues to weigh heavy on deals, making them appear on paper to be significantly below recent years, down by about 73% in comparison with 2020’s first three quarters. Importantly, though, numbers of completed deals for every quarter and for the combined nine months are at their highest levels ever.