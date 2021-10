Health Quality Ontario recommends coverage for Glaukos Istent

Glaukos Corp., of San Clemente, Calif., has taken another step forward in obtaining global market access for its Istent device for glaucoma with a positive coverage recommendation in Canada. Health Quality Ontario (HQO) has recommended that taxpayer dollars be used to cover the device in conjunction with cataract surgery, although the endorsement is limited to patients with mild to moderate glaucoma that is not well controlled with pressure-lowering medications.