Fabric Genomics AI quickly identifies 90% of rare disease genomic variants

Fabric Genomics Inc.’s Gem artificial intelligence algorithm plus whole genome and whole exome data detected more than 90% of disease-causing variants in infants with rare diseases, a study in Genome Medicine demonstrated. The full process from blood sample to shortlist of causative variants and likely diseases takes just a matter of hours and the time to interpret whole genomes is condensed to about 15 minutes.