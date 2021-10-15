The day after the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to allow a booster for Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine, Janssen Biotech Inc. is having a tougher go of it with the same committee. The company, which requested emergency use authorization of a booster dose for those age 18 years and older, made its case during the committee’s morning session by presenting data showing higher efficacy rates found in a study of those who received a booster. Janssen representatives told the committee that while the booster may be given two months after the primary regimen, the data showed a stronger immunologic response when given at six months. Janssen’s data also showed adverse events were lower in those with a booster than for those with only a primary dose. The FDA countered by saying the analysis was limited by small numbers of participants in the study and by a low median follow up with participants after the booster. After more discussion between the company and committee in the afternoon session, the committee is set to vote on the request.

Silence reaches China with siRNA deal worth up to $1.3B

DUBLIN – Silence Therapeutics plc has entered the Chinese market through a partnering deal with Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. that involves developing short interfering RNA (siRNA) drugs against three undisclosed targets. The London-based firm is getting $16 million upfront and could earn as much as $1.3 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones across the alliance. It will also receive tiered sales royalties, ranging from low double digits to mid-teens in percentage terms.

Apellis chalks up positive opinion in Europe for rare blood disorder drug

LONDON – The EMA recommended approval of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s C3 complement inhibitor, Aspaveli (pegcetacoplan) for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), but has diverged from the FDA, excluding treatment naïve patients and saying its use should be restricted to those who have failed to respond to C5 inhibitor drugs. Both the FDA and EMA reviewed data from the phase III Pegasus study, a head-to-head trial demonstrating superiority of Aspaveli to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Soliris (eculizumab), with a statistically significant improvement in hemoglobin levels at 16 weeks. Whereas the FDA approved Aspaveli, U.S. brand name Empaveli, for all adult PNH patients, EMA is limiting the indication to those who are anemic after treatment with a C5 inhibitor for at least three months. It’s not clear to what extent this will limit Aspaveli’s commercial prospects in Europe. Apellis said that despite improvements in hemolytic activity, approximately 72% of C5-treated patients remain anemic.

Astrazeneca finds anti-CTLA4, anti-PD-L1 drug combo extends OS in liver cancer trial

In trials name-checking some of the world’s highest peaks, longest rivers and most famous seas, Astrazeneca plc has long sought the best use of its CTLA4 inhibitor tremelimumab. Now, after a disappointing cruise along the first-line bladder cancer trial Danube and travails in non-small cell lung cancer with the trials Mystic, Neptune and Arctic, a trek to the endpoint of its phase III trial Himalaya has yielded success. A single, high priming dose of tremelimumab added to the company's immune checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi (durvalumab) led to a statistically significant overall survival (OS) benefit vs. sorafenib as first-line treatment for patients with unresectable liver cancer.

PDUFA countdown underway for Amryt’s Filsuvez in EB

As the Nov. 20 PDUFA date nears for Amryt plc’s Filsuvez, Wall Street continues to weigh the promise of the epidermolysis bullosa (EB) therapy. Filsuvez, a wound‐healing gel containing dry extract from birch bark, has been developed as a potential treatment for the cutaneous manifestations of junctional EB and dystrophic EB, which make up a rare and dismal genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults. If cleared, it will be the first treatment for EB to win the FDA’s go-ahead.

Synaptixbio sets off on quest to find therapy for rare CNS disease

U.K.’s Synaptixbio Ltd. has launched, aiming to tackle a rare and often fatal disease of the central nervous system (CNS), TUBB4a leukodystrophy. It’s a disease that was only identified in the last few years, when Adeline Vanderver, program director of the Leukodystrophy Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, identified the mutation that leads to onset. Vanderver is on the scientific advisory board of the Oxford-based firm, which hopes to address the underlying cause of the disease with oligonucleotide technology. The inspiration behind the company is Michelle Teng, the company’s co-founder and chief scientific advisor, whose daughter Sofia was diagnosed with a form of the rare condition.

Also in the news

