Deep learning ECG analysis may predict risk of drug-induced arrhythmia

PARIS – Teams from the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital, the Institute for Research in Development, Sorbonne University and the National Institute of Health and Medical Research are proposing a new technique that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify the risk of developing a type of cardiac arrhythmia called Torsades de pointes (TdP) associated with taking certain drugs.