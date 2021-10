Hologic continues acquisition spree with Bolder Surgical buy

With today’s announcement of its planned acquisition of Bolder Surgical LLC for $160 million, Hologic Inc. continues to execute on the strategy laid out in early January to use the strong cash flow from COVID-19 diagnostics to expand its core business. The Bolder deal, expected to close by Dec. 31, represents the fifth acquisition of 2021. Bolder is a developer of advanced energy vessel-sealing surgical devices.