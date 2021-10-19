DUBLIN – Sofinnova Partners closed out its flagship Capital X fund at €472 million (US$550 million), providing further evidence that private equity investing in European biotechnology and medical technology remains in rude health. It represents, managing partner Graziano Seghezzi told BioWorld, one of the most successful fundraising campaigns in its 30-year history. “We went out and raised this fund in six months.”

Phase II miss with COVID-19 antiviral sends Atea stock into tailspin

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares (NASDAQ:AVIR) plunged $26.37, or almost 65%, to trade midday at $14.23 as Wall Street learned that the global phase II study called Moonsong with AT-527 missed its primary endpoint. Tested in the outpatient setting, the oral direct-acting antiviral fell short of the main goal of reduction from baseline in the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus in patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 compared to placebo in the overall study population, of which about two-thirds of patients were low-risk with mild symptoms. But in high-risk patients with underlying health conditions, a reduction of viral load of about 0.5 log10 at the seventh day turned up at 550 mg (prespecified subgroup analysis) and 1,100 mg twice daily (exploratory subgroup analysis) compared to placebo. Boston-based Atea, with Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland, are mulling modifications to the phase III trial known as Morningsky, expected to yield data in the second half of 2022.

Entasis nears NDA filing for entrant in fight against tough Acinetobacter infections

Top-line results of a phase III trial testing sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a combination beta-lactam antibiotic and beta-lactamase inhibitor, in patients with carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii infections, found the novel combo to be statistically noninferior to colistin in 28-day all-cause mortality, the study's primary endpoint. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., SUL-DUR's developer with Zai Lab Ltd., said an NDA submission for the candidates is planned for mid-2022. Based on current carbapenem resistance rates, Entasis estimates there are more than 200,000 hospital-treated carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter infections annually across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and China, with significant morbidity and mortality due to limited treatment options.

D&D Pharmatech closes $55M series C round, eyes Seoul IPO

D&D Pharmatech Inc., a Korean-American firm commercializing innovation from Johns Hopkins University (JHU) raised $55 million in a pre-IPO series C round, which sets the stage for an IPO in Seoul early next year. The company was originally founded as a drug discovery firm in Korea in 2014 by a father-and-son team of scientists, Kang Choon Lee, of SungKyunKwang University, in Seoul, and Seulki Lee, who shortly afterward moved to the U.S. to pursue postdoctoral research at Stanford University. He later landed a faculty position at JHU and has led a broad effort to translate a range of scientific innovations developed by JHU faculty into commercial products. D&D and its operating subsidiaries now have about 10 open INDs and another half dozen or more programs in IND-enabling studies.

Galera’s phase III stumble staggers the stock

Based on positive phase IIb data for avasopasem manganese (GC-4419) in treating severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, Galera Therapeutics Inc. had been confident about phase III data for the selective small-molecule dismutase. However, the phase III Roman trial failed to hit its primary endpoint of reduction in the incidence of SOM. The phase IIb data had demonstrated reductions not only in the incidence of SOM but also in its duration and severity. The new data showed a 16% relative reduction in the incidence of SOM in the avasopasem treatment group (54%) vs. placebo group (64%) (p=0.113). The surprise took the wind out of the company stock (NASDAQ:GRTX), too, with shares sagging a dramatic 69% at midday.

Baidu algorithm-based mRNA vaccine neutralizing antibody titer levels exceed benchmark sequence by up to 20x

Baidu Inc.’s preclinical studies showed the mRNA vaccine sequences for COVID-19 designed using its algorithm Lineardesign outperformed the benchmark sequences designed by traditional algorithms in terms of stability, protein expression and immunogenicity. The firm teamed up with Stemirna Therapeutics Co. Ltd., which specializes in the R&D of mRNA vaccines and drugs, to test seven mRNA COVID-19 vaccine sequences designed using Lineardesign. An mRNA sequence (benchmark) designed using the widely used codon optimization method was tested side by side for comparison. Results showed that the level of neutralizing antibody titer reported from Lineardesign-based mRNA sequences exceeds that of the benchmark by up to 20 times. It could lead to higher immune protection, as the neutralizing antibody titer is one of the most critical parameters of vaccine efficacy.

