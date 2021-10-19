Silence reaches China with siRNA deal worth up to $1.3B

DUBLIN – Silence Therapeutics plc has entered the Chinese market through a partnering deal with Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. that involves developing short interfering RNA (siRNA) drugs against three undisclosed targets. The London-based firm is getting $16 million up front and could earn as much as $1.3 billion in development, regulatory and commercial milestones across the alliance. It will also receive tiered sales royalties, ranging from low double digits to mid-teens in percentage terms.