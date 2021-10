Abbisko raises $226M in Hong Kong IPO to develop new solid tumor treatment

Abbisko Cayman Ltd. has raised $226 million through an IPO in Hong Kong, where it launched with an initial price of HK$12.46 (US$1.60) per share. The company, doing business as Abbisko Therapeutics, plans to use about a third of the proceeds for research and development of its lead candidate, ABSK-091, as a potential treatment for multiple solid tumors.