X-trodes raises $4.5M for wearable wireless technology

X-trodes Ltd. has raised $4.5 million to develop its portfolio of wearable smart technologies that measure and analyze electrophysiological signals. Tel Aviv-based X-trodes is developing two products – a wireless system “Smart Skin” for sleep monitoring and a wearable system to prevent muscle injuries and accelerate recovery. The core technology is based on an intellectual property (IP) developed in the nanotechnology laboratory of Tel Aviv University.