BioWorld - Tuesday, October 19, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Inivata hopes new trials will help bring its lung cancer liquid biopsies into routine use

Oct. 19, 2021
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
LONDON – Inivata Ltd. is extending efforts to bring its liquid biopsies into routine use, in two new clinical trials in lung cancer. The first will attempt to show increased speed in getting advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients on to the most appropriate therapies. The second study aims to demonstrate that detecting circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) will single out those early-stage lung cancer patients who have residual or recurring disease after surgery and need further treatment with chemo- or immuno-therapies.
BioWorld MedTech Clinical Cancer Diagnostics Liquid biopsy